Louisville sneaks in third edition of top 10 CFB playoff rankings, Georgia claims top spot

Virginia Tech cornerback Derrick Canteen (13) tries to bring down Louisville running back Isaac...
Virginia Tech cornerback Derrick Canteen (13) tries to bring down Louisville running back Isaac Guerendo (23) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Louisville won 34-3. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Armando Barry
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The third edition of the college football playoff rankings was released Tuesday evening, Nov. 14.

The biggest mover in the rankings was Georgia, who swapped spots with Ohio State for the number one ranked team.

The remaining two teams inside the top four were Michigan and Florida State, respectively at third and fourth.

The next four remaining on the outside looking in were two Pac-12 schools, Washington and Oregon.

There are two SEC schools included in the top ten, including Alabama at eight and Ole Miss at ten.

Louisville is also included in the top ten at nine.

