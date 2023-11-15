Food truck fundraiser smoking up support for Floyd County fire department

EASTERN, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Big Pigs BBQ is celebrating firefighters by smoking up support with a fundraiser for the Garrett Area Volunteer Fire Department.

The food truck set up in Eastern Wednesday, inviting the community for a bite of barbecue to support those who battle the blazes.

“If you think about it, if it wasn’t for the rescue squads, fire departments, it’d be a very dangerous place to live- especially right now with all the forest fires and all that around here,” said food truck co-owner Kevin Huff.

The department, like many volunteer organizations, relies on the support of the community it serves. So, to thank the first responders for all they do- from battling forest fires to organizing Christmas Santa Runs-the business donated a portion of its sales to the VFD.

“‘It’s a volunteer department, but they still stay on alert. And, if need be, a lot of them will leave the job to go for a house fire, an accident, or a forest fire- as far as that is- to protect the community,” said community member Shannon Wallen. “And they work tirelessly on this and this fundraiser is going to help immensely.”

Community members say it was a tasty way to thank the firefighters and they are glad to see businesses lending a helping hand to their helpful heroes.

“They need all the help they can get. Honestly, they do. And when a company like this will donate a portion of their income to help the fire departments, the community should step up and do their part and come out and support this company,” said Wallen.

You can follow the food truck and the fire department on Facebook.

