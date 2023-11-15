EKY native Ricky Skaggs bringing Christmas tour to cities near the mountains
(WYMT) - Lawrence County native and country music legend Ricky Skaggs is hitting the road this Christmas season for a special tour.
The 15-time Grammy winner will start in Cincinnati on December 7th and wrap up 10 days later on December 17th in Atlanta.
Skaggs and his band Kentucky Thunder will feature some old Christmas favorites and some new music too.
Besides Cincinnati, the tour will also make stops in Johnson City on December 13th and Knoxville on December 16th.
Here is the list of shows:
Dec. 7 - Cincinnati, OH - Memorial Hall OTR
Dec. 8 - Chattanooga, TN - Robert Kirk Walker Theatre
Dec. 9 - Birmingham, AL - The Lyric Theatre
Dec. 10 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
Dec. 13 - Johnson City, TN - ETSU Martin Center for the Arts
Dec. 14 - Charleston, SC - The Riviera Theater
Dec. 15 - Augusta, GA - Imperial Theatre
Dec. 16 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre
Dec. 17 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
For more info, including how to get tickets, click here.
