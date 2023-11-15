EKY native Ricky Skaggs bringing Christmas tour to cities near the mountains

(WYMT) - Lawrence County native and country music legend Ricky Skaggs is hitting the road this Christmas season for a special tour.

The 15-time Grammy winner will start in Cincinnati on December 7th and wrap up 10 days later on December 17th in Atlanta.

Skaggs and his band Kentucky Thunder will feature some old Christmas favorites and some new music too.

Besides Cincinnati, the tour will also make stops in Johnson City on December 13th and Knoxville on December 16th.

Here is the list of shows:

Dec. 7 - Cincinnati, OH - Memorial Hall OTR

Dec. 8 - Chattanooga, TN - Robert Kirk Walker Theatre

Dec. 9 - Birmingham, AL - The Lyric Theatre

Dec. 10 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Dec. 13 - Johnson City, TN - ETSU Martin Center for the Arts

Dec. 14 - Charleston, SC - The Riviera Theater

Dec. 15 - Augusta, GA - Imperial Theatre

Dec. 16 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre

Dec. 17 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

