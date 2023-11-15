DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Prestonsburg Girls

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Armando Barry
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lady Blackcats are ready to embrace the new season.

The Prestonsburg girls basketball teams hope to pull together more wins after dealing with the injury bug and losing a few key seniors from last season’s team.

“We felt like we were ready to take that next step as a program and we weren’t able to do it,” Lady Blackcats head coach Brandon Kidd said. ”So, hopefully this year we’re able to do that.”

Junior forward Ashley Tackett said this should be an energetic and tight-knit group on the floor in Prestonsburg this year based on what she’s seen in practice.

“Coach Kidd is always every practice, every game energy out of ten and I feed off of that and I think that’s one of the most important things,” Tackett said. “That’s what’s always getting me going in practice. So, anytime I have the chance to scream, give a compliment, clap my hands, or give a high five, I’m always doing that in practice to encourage the younger girls.”

The Lady Blackcats will open the 2023 season against the Magoffin County girls on Nov. 28. at 7:30 p.m. on the road.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Three arrested following traffic stop in McCreary County
FILE - Police in Nebraska said an officer went to a home following a report that a teenage girl...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 16, charged with murder in stabbing death of her newborn baby
arrest
Three people facing charges following assault
A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says
Sheffield High School athletic trainer Jason McGee recently died in a car crash, school...
‘He had the biggest smile’: High school athletic trainer dies in crash heading home after game

Latest News

WYMT DQ Roundball Previews 2023
DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Prestonsburg Boys
Kentucky's Antonio Reeves shoots against Texas A&M-Commerce during the first half of an NCAA...
5-Star Center commits to Kentucky
Kentucky lands 3-star Florida RB
DQ Roundball Previews 2023
DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Jenkins Girls