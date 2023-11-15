DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Prestonsburg Girls

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lady Blackcats are ready to embrace the new season.

The Prestonsburg girls basketball teams hope to pull together more wins after dealing with the injury bug and losing a few key seniors from last season’s team.

“We felt like we were ready to take that next step as a program and we weren’t able to do it,” Lady Blackcats head coach Brandon Kidd said. ”So, hopefully this year we’re able to do that.”

Junior forward Ashley Tackett said this should be an energetic and tight-knit group on the floor in Prestonsburg this year based on what she’s seen in practice.

“Coach Kidd is always every practice, every game energy out of ten and I feed off of that and I think that’s one of the most important things,” Tackett said. “That’s what’s always getting me going in practice. So, anytime I have the chance to scream, give a compliment, clap my hands, or give a high five, I’m always doing that in practice to encourage the younger girls.”

The Lady Blackcats will open the 2023 season against the Magoffin County girls on Nov. 28. at 7:30 p.m. on the road.

