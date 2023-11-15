DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Prestonsburg Boys

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Armando Barry
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After finishing the 2022 season with a 14-15 record, the Prestonsburg Blackcats are excited to run it back in 2023.

Prestonsburg is bringing back the large majority of their team and are poised to take another step forward with head coach Chase Parsley in his second year at the helm.

”You know, we’ve got some guys here that want to work hard, you know, we’ve had transfers every single year to come into Prestonsburg and our older guys that have been here have been very good leaders for our young guys,” Parsley said. “So, we got a mixture of young and old guys like you said that I’m very, very proud of.”

The unit that returns will have a lot of chemistry after having the time to develop and gel on and off the court.

“I feel like we all have a really close relationship,” Prestonsburg junior guard Kaden Allen said. “Like I feel like even on and off the court, we’re all really close together. So, I think we’re really starting to mesh a lot better.”

The Blackcats will start their 2023 season against Magoffin County on the road on Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Three arrested following traffic stop in McCreary County
FILE - Police in Nebraska said an officer went to a home following a report that a teenage girl...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 16, charged with murder in stabbing death of her newborn baby
arrest
Three people facing charges following assault
A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says
Sheffield High School athletic trainer Jason McGee recently died in a car crash, school...
‘He had the biggest smile’: High school athletic trainer dies in crash heading home after game

Latest News

WYMT DQ Roundball Previews 2023
DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Prestonsburg Girls
Kentucky's Antonio Reeves shoots against Texas A&M-Commerce during the first half of an NCAA...
5-Star Center commits to Kentucky
Kentucky lands 3-star Florida RB
DQ Roundball Previews 2023
DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Jenkins Girls