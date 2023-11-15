DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Prestonsburg Boys

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After finishing the 2022 season with a 14-15 record, the Prestonsburg Blackcats are excited to run it back in 2023.

Prestonsburg is bringing back the large majority of their team and are poised to take another step forward with head coach Chase Parsley in his second year at the helm.

”You know, we’ve got some guys here that want to work hard, you know, we’ve had transfers every single year to come into Prestonsburg and our older guys that have been here have been very good leaders for our young guys,” Parsley said. “So, we got a mixture of young and old guys like you said that I’m very, very proud of.”

The unit that returns will have a lot of chemistry after having the time to develop and gel on and off the court.

“I feel like we all have a really close relationship,” Prestonsburg junior guard Kaden Allen said. “Like I feel like even on and off the court, we’re all really close together. So, I think we’re really starting to mesh a lot better.”

The Blackcats will start their 2023 season against Magoffin County on the road on Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

