DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Perry Central Girls

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry Central Lady Commodores finished 17-11 in 2022, but are unsatisfied.

Perry Central is striving to be one of the best teams in the 14th region.

This group has bonded together over the offseason and looks forward to seeing their hard work pay off in 2023.

”I think this year we have a lot more communication and a lot more team bonding than we had last year, and our defense is coming together really well,” Harli Feltner, Lady Commodore senior post, said.

Misty McAlarnis, Perry Central girls basketball head coach, has been impressed with the team’s work ethic outside of scheduled practices and expects it to show on the hardwood.

“We’ve got kids in gyms and practice in three or four gyms, sometimes the evenings and weekends,” Alarnis said. “That’s not team practice and I think that carries over to the team as far as the record at the end of the year, the amount of work that you’ve put in.”

Perry Central will open their season in Hazard against Powell County on Nov. 28. at 7:30 p.m.

