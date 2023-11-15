DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Perry Central Girls

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Armando Barry
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry Central Lady Commodores finished 17-11 in 2022, but are unsatisfied.

Perry Central is striving to be one of the best teams in the 14th region.

This group has bonded together over the offseason and looks forward to seeing their hard work pay off in 2023.

”I think this year we have a lot more communication and a lot more team bonding than we had last year, and our defense is coming together really well,” Harli Feltner, Lady Commodore senior post, said.

Misty McAlarnis, Perry Central girls basketball head coach, has been impressed with the team’s work ethic outside of scheduled practices and expects it to show on the hardwood.

“We’ve got kids in gyms and practice in three or four gyms, sometimes the evenings and weekends,” Alarnis said. “That’s not team practice and I think that carries over to the team as far as the record at the end of the year, the amount of work that you’ve put in.”

Perry Central will open their season in Hazard against Powell County on Nov. 28. at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says
Overturned tractor-trailer hauling maple syrup shuts down I-75
Southbound lanes reopened following I-75 crash
FILE - Police in Nebraska said an officer went to a home following a report that a teenage girl...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 16, charged with murder in stabbing death of her newborn baby
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Three arrested following traffic stop in McCreary County
Kentucky State Police troopers provide update on officer-involved shooting investigation.
KSP: man killed during officer-involved shooting reportedly pointed gun at officers

Latest News

WYMT DQ Roundball Previews 2023
DQ Roundball Preview 2023: Harlan County Girls
Virginia Tech cornerback Derrick Canteen (13) tries to bring down Louisville running back Isaac...
Louisville sneaks in third edition of top 10 CFB playoff rankings, Georgia claims top spot
Kentucky head coach John Calipari shouts from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA...
No. 17 Kentucky falls to No. 1 Kansas in Chicago
WYMT DQ Roundball Previews 2023
DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Prestonsburg Girls