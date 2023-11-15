DQ Roundball Preview 2023: Phelps Girls Basketball

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lady Hornets put together their best season since 2019/20, finishing with a 16-14 record last year.

“Last year I thought the season was really good,” said head coach Meldoy Sincell. “It was the best season we’ve had in a long time. We finished the season 16-14. I was very proud of them.”

Phelps started the season on fire, going 8-2, before eventually falling in the first round of district play.

“I think we’re pretty balanced because we put all guards in and play quick or we can put our post people in and play with bigger teams,” said Phelps guard Kylea Weddington.

The Lady Hornets start the season at home versus Mt. View (Welch), WV on Tuesday, November 28, at 7:00 p.m.

