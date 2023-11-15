DQ Roundball Preview 2023: Phelps Basketball

By Nate Johnson
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Phelps finished last season 6-21, but are looking to a new leader to help them improve this season.

As a teacher as an educator and part of the community in general, I want to make sure that we’re working as hard as we can,” said first year head coach Cameron Smith. (This is) the hardest working group that I’ve ever coached. They have a desire to have something that they’ve never had before, they’ve not been a part of a traditional winning experience.”

The Hornets lose their leading scorer from last season in Mason Prater, but bring back a host of young talent hungry to change the culture of Phelps basketball.

“It was just loss after loss and we want to change that,” said Junior forward Owen Sullivan. “We want to start with a win, beat Jenkins and we’d like to beat Belfry and be in the district championship.”

The Hornets start the season on the road against Jenkins on Tuesday, November 28, at 7:30 p.m.

