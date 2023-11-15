DQ Roundball Preview 2023: Harlan County Girls

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Armando Barry
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lady Black Bears enter the 2023 season fresh off back-to-back, 20-win seasons, but will have to develop young players to push beyond this season.

After having a deep group of veterans in 2022, senior guard Ella Karst thinks Harlan County will fly under the radar this season.

“No one’s really expecting anything out of us,” Karst said. “So, I feel like I think we can live up to that even though we’ve lost people. I think we’re underdogs. It’s definitely more motivation for us.”

Harlan County will start their 2023 campaign on the road at Knox Central on Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says
Overturned tractor-trailer hauling maple syrup shuts down I-75
Southbound lanes reopened following I-75 crash
FILE - Police in Nebraska said an officer went to a home following a report that a teenage girl...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 16, charged with murder in stabbing death of her newborn baby
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Three arrested following traffic stop in McCreary County
Kentucky State Police troopers provide update on officer-involved shooting investigation.
KSP: man killed during officer-involved shooting reportedly pointed gun at officers

Latest News

DQ Roundball Previews 2023
DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Perry Central Girls
Virginia Tech cornerback Derrick Canteen (13) tries to bring down Louisville running back Isaac...
Louisville sneaks in third edition of top 10 CFB playoff rankings, Georgia claims top spot
Kentucky head coach John Calipari shouts from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA...
No. 17 Kentucky falls to No. 1 Kansas in Chicago
WYMT DQ Roundball Previews 2023
DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Prestonsburg Girls