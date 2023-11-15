DQ Roundball Preview 2023: Harlan County Girls

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lady Black Bears enter the 2023 season fresh off back-to-back, 20-win seasons, but will have to develop young players to push beyond this season.

After having a deep group of veterans in 2022, senior guard Ella Karst thinks Harlan County will fly under the radar this season.

“No one’s really expecting anything out of us,” Karst said. “So, I feel like I think we can live up to that even though we’ve lost people. I think we’re underdogs. It’s definitely more motivation for us.”

Harlan County will start their 2023 campaign on the road at Knox Central on Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

