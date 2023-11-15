Busy highway shut down in Bell County following deadly crash

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a developing story right now in Bell County.

U.S. Highway 25E is shut down in both directions after a deadly crash.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday near the Combs Group, which is not far from Bell County High School.

Police say three cars, including a tractor-trailer, were involved. We are told one person is dead.

An accident reconstructionist is at the scene.

There is no word on how long the road will be shut down.

We will pass along more info as we get it.

