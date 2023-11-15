Baby killed when vehicle ‘blew up,’ police say

Baby killed when vehicle ‘blew up,’ police say
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A baby is dead after a vehicle fire in Nicholasville.

Police say it happened late Wednesday morning in the area of Eagle Nest Drive.

Witnesses told police a man was working on a vehicle in a driveway when it ”blew up.” We’re told the man, who police called a suspect, ran off and it was believed he was seriously injured.

A search ensued, and police say he has since been found at an area hospital. Nearby schools were placed in a “soft lockdown” as a precaution, which has since been lifted. His name has not been released.

Police say a 4-month-old baby was inside the vehicle at the time and was killed.

No other details are available right now.

This is a developing story.

