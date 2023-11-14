“We’re delivering someone’s meal:” Community addresses food insecurity with food drive

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of the Cumberlands kicked off their annual food drive on Monday to give back to families in need.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Over the last two years, the university donated nearly 60,000 pounds of food.

”I think a lot of times our food banks that we serve and that our food drive serves really depend on this program that we host to help them get an edge, especially with the holidays coming up,” Vice President of Student Affairs said. “Even your families in middle class are really struggling to make some hard decisions and so anything that we can do to help.”

The university supplies food for First Baptist Church of Williamsburg Food Pantry, Williamsburg Family Resource Center, First Baptist Church Backpack Program, Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Food Pantry, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Food Pantry, Shiner Church of Christ Food Pantry, and Emergency Christian Ministry Homeless Shelter.

“Before the University of the Cumberlands was able to donate to our Thanksgiving Drive we weren’t able to have such a large impact on our families by giving them a thanksgiving basket,” advisory council chairperson for the Williamsburg independent family resource center, Aimee Jones said. “We are able to take one large stressor off of our families by providing that thanksgiving basket with the help of the University of the Cumberlands.”

Save A Lot has also committed to providing canned goods and dried foods to the University of Cumberland’s food drive.

“Battling food insecurity is truly a fight we can all get behind. Standing together, supporting programs like this, gives us the ability to impact those who need help the most,” Vice President of Distribution, Brooks Napier said. “We’re not just shipping cases, we’re delivering someone’s meal.”

Not only is Williamsburg Independent schools hosting a food drive of their own, but on Thursday they are also opening their doors on Thursday to students and families to have a sit down dinner in their gym.

”Food is expensive,” Superintendent of Williamsburg independent schools, Tabetha Housekeeper said. “I have three children of my own and its probably our greatest bill at my house and so we want to just provide this opportunity for families to just come and sit down together and then go talk to their teachers, their students teachers about their learning. And then our families who receive backpacks will also receive a food basket from our family resource.”

Both Williamsburg and the University of the Cumberlands have received a lot of community support to make these food drives successful.

“We have donations coming all the time to just love on the kids in the community which is huge,” Housekeeper said. “I can’t say enough about the sense of community here. Everybody loves the jacket family in this community I can tell you. That is one thing I’ve learned for sure is that people love this place. And so our students benefit from them.”

The food drives also include clothing items and cleaning supplies to be given to families in need.

“Students can’t learn if they’re hungry. Students can’t learn if they are not properly clothed,” Jones said. “Through University of the Cumberlands, our Family resource, those needs are being met.”

For more information on the University of the Cumberland’s food drive, click here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.