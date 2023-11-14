USDA awards grant money to three EKY groups

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development office in Kentucky awarded three Eastern Kentucky groups with more than $432,000.

Tim Short Hazard LLC received $122,776 in Rural Energy for America Program grant funds to install energy efficient lighting.

Isom IGA received $272,826 in grant funds, also through the Rural Energy for America Program. The money is being used for energy efficient equipment like solar panels and more.

“Produce cases, dairy cases, our frozen cases, our meat cases. Everything that we re-purchased has an energy efficient motor to it,” said Isom IGA owner Gwen Christon.

The City of Neon received $36,900 in Community Facilities Disaster Grant funding to replace a utility vehicle lost in the July 2022 flood.

“USDA, FEMA. We’ve had a lot of people come through that’s really helped us a lot,” said Neon Mayor Ricky Burke.

USDA Rural Development State Director Tom Carew said it is their mission to help rural areas.

