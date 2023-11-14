UK MBB falls in AP Top 25 poll ahead of matchup with No. 1 Kansas

Kentucky's Antonio Reeves shoots against Texas A&M-Commerce during the first half of an NCAA...
Kentucky's Antonio Reeves shoots against Texas A&M-Commerce during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Armando Barry
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats have fell to the 17th spot in the latest Associated Press Top 25 men’s basketball poll after their first two games of the season.

The Cats were the 16th ranked team in the preseason AP poll.

UK is set to face the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks at the United Center in Chicago on Tuesday, November 14 at 9:30 p.m.

Here are the other top 25 schools ranked in the AP men’s basketball poll released on Monday, Oct. 13:

1. Kansas

2. Purdue

3. Arizona

4. Marquette

5. UConn

6. Houston

7. Tennessee

8. Creighton

9. Duke

10. FAU

11. Gonzaga

12. Miami (FL)

13. Texas A&M

14. Arkansas

15. Baylor

16. USC

17. Kentucky

18. Michigan State

19. Texas

20. North Carolina

21. Villanova

22. Alabama

23. Illinois

24. James Madison

25. Colorado

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Photo Courtesy: Somerset Police Department Facebook
Police searching for missing teen in Southern Kentucky
Vandalism
Police: Four women facing charges after spray painting spree
arrest
Three people facing charges following assault
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school

Latest News

Kentucky linebacker J.J. Weaver (13) attempts to throw as Alabama defensive lineman Jaheim...
Kentucky regroups to turn attention toward final regular season road trip
Lyon County's Travis Perry at the free throw line in the KHSAA Sweet 16
Kentucky MBB picks up 4-star point guard from Lyon County
Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard (22) celebrates with Kamari Lassiter (3) and Julian...
Georgia extends No. 1 reign to 22 straight weeks in AP Top 25 Poll
Virginia Tech cornerback Derrick Canteen (13) tries to bring down Louisville running back Isaac...
Coaches Poll top 25 released heading into week 12 of CFB