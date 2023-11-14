UK MBB falls in AP Top 25 poll ahead of matchup with No. 1 Kansas
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats have fell to the 17th spot in the latest Associated Press Top 25 men’s basketball poll after their first two games of the season.
The Cats were the 16th ranked team in the preseason AP poll.
UK is set to face the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks at the United Center in Chicago on Tuesday, November 14 at 9:30 p.m.
Here are the other top 25 schools ranked in the AP men’s basketball poll released on Monday, Oct. 13:
1. Kansas
2. Purdue
3. Arizona
4. Marquette
5. UConn
6. Houston
7. Tennessee
8. Creighton
9. Duke
10. FAU
11. Gonzaga
12. Miami (FL)
13. Texas A&M
14. Arkansas
15. Baylor
16. USC
17. Kentucky
18. Michigan State
19. Texas
20. North Carolina
21. Villanova
22. Alabama
23. Illinois
24. James Madison
25. Colorado
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.