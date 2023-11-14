UK MBB falls in AP Top 25 poll ahead of matchup with No. 1 Kansas

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats have fell to the 17th spot in the latest Associated Press Top 25 men’s basketball poll after their first two games of the season.

The Cats were the 16th ranked team in the preseason AP poll.

UK is set to face the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks at the United Center in Chicago on Tuesday, November 14 at 9:30 p.m.

Here are the other top 25 schools ranked in the AP men’s basketball poll released on Monday, Oct. 13:

1. Kansas

2. Purdue

3. Arizona

4. Marquette

5. UConn

6. Houston

7. Tennessee

8. Creighton

9. Duke

10. FAU

11. Gonzaga

12. Miami (FL)

13. Texas A&M

14. Arkansas

15. Baylor

16. USC

17. Kentucky

18. Michigan State

19. Texas

20. North Carolina

21. Villanova

22. Alabama

23. Illinois

24. James Madison

25. Colorado

