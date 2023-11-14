‘Tis the season: Christmas tree prices continue to rise

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The holiday season is quickly approaching and for some, that means it’s time to start looking for the perfect Christmas tree. If you prefer a real tree, you can expect to start seeing them at farms and nurseries in the next week or two.

There has been a Christmas tree shortage that began as a result of the 2008 recession, which has made the price of trees increase from year to year.

“A lot of people either got out of the business or cut back,” said Claxton Mayo, partial owner of the Mayo Garden Center. “Since then, there have not been enough fresh-cut trees and therefore, supply and demand; the price has gone up and it’s still up, but I’m happy to say this year they’re up just a little bit from last year.”

He said depending on size and variety you can expect to pay anywhere between $20 and $600.

Ian Dovan is the “Head Elf” for Raise the Tree, a Christmas tree farm. He said this is the first time in several years they have been able to offer a flat rate for trees in their higher inventory.

A lot of our smaller trees, there’s plenty of,” said Dovan. “Some of our larger, like the eight to nine foot and above, it’s a little harder to find, a little harder to get. We weren’t able to get our full orders in.”

He said the trees on their lot will range from about $100 to $150.

Dovan said Raise the Tree is offering more than just trees this year.

“We’re anticipating a lot more folks out this year,” said Dovan. “We’re having some food trucks come out this year. We’re doing some wreath or some ornament making and just have a few fun things to add to the list of amenities we’re providing this year.”

Ten percent of the proceeds Raise the Tree makes will go to local nonprofits: KARM and True Purpose Ministries.

They will officially open for Christmas tree shopping the day after Thanksgiving and Mayo Garden Center expects trees to begin arriving as early as Thursday.

