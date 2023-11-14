Shortage of paramedics and EMTs impacting Kentucky

Honolulu EMS ambulances donated to Hawaii County
Honolulu EMS ambulances donated to Hawaii County(Kawano, Lynn | None)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - When you dial 911 in a medical emergency, you expect an ambulance to respond to your location. However, a shortage of paramedics and EMTs could impact response time.

According to the American Ambulance Association, organizations across the country are struggling to fill paramedic positions.

“We’re certainly not immune, we’re seeing quite a problem here in the state of Kentucky,” said executive director of the Kentucky Board of Emergency Medical Services, Eddie Slone.

Slone says Kentucky has been feeling the effects of the shortage in the Commonwealth since 2017.

“We’ve been certifying about 125, especially paramedics, per year. We’ve been losing about 150 that chose not to relicense and or work participate in the field anymore,” said Slone.

Of the roughly 4,600 licensed paramedics in Kentucky, Slone says only about 2,700 are participating in the workforce.

“We’re losing probably 25 more paramedics a year than we’re gaining,” said Slone.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics lists EMTs as one of the lowest-paying jobs in healthcare. According to the American Ambulance Association, low pay was the reason about one-third of all EMTs left the field back in 2021.

“Look at what inflation has done. You can go get a job making very similar pay with very similar benefits and not be out at two three o’clock in the morning navigating stairways and, and working holidays and the rain in the muck and otherwise,” said Slone.

While Slone says there isn’t one area of the state that isn’t struggling with the shortage, rural areas are feeling it the most.

“Even a particular service may have enough staff, but maybe their neighbors or an agency and that same county has difficulty finding staff. It’s certainly more in the rural areas,” said Slone.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Three arrested following traffic stop in McCreary County
FILE - Police in Nebraska said an officer went to a home following a report that a teenage girl...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 16, charged with murder in stabbing death of her newborn baby
arrest
Three people facing charges following assault
A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says
Sheffield High School athletic trainer Jason McGee recently died in a car crash, school...
‘He had the biggest smile’: High school athletic trainer dies in crash heading home after game

Latest News

Kentucky State Police troopers provide update on officer-involved shooting investigation.
KSP: man killed during officer-involved shooting reportedly pointed gun at officers
HDA Breaks Ground on New Home
‘It’s a good day’: HDA breaks ground on another home on higher ground
Coleman says the 26 men and women are made up of diverse backgrounds, skills and walks of life.
Attorney General-Elect Russell Coleman talks transition team, priorities for new term
At Elmwood Stock Farm in Scott County, they are offering a highly sought-after kind of turkey:...
Scott Co. farm offering highly sought-after kind of turkey for Thanksgiving
Congressman Hal Rogers
Congressman Hal Rogers files for reelection