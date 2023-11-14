Scott Co. farm offering highly sought-after kind of turkey for Thanksgiving

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A Scott County farm is busy handling orders for its much sought-after turkeys.

At Elmwood Stock Farm in Scott County they are known for their vegetables at the farmers markets.

Their livestock is also in high demand, but during November, there’s one king of the pasture: heritage turkeys and many Americans want them on their dinner table on November 23.

Mac Stone is the co-owner of Elmwood Stock Farm. He says customers across the United States go online and google organic heritage turkey, and their farm is the first one to pop up and now orders start to flock in.

It’s all about the organic part. Customers want to know that there were no toxins released into the environment in the turkey’s pasture, and they want to know about the animal’s welfare.

“So those attributes is what they say, ‘I want to support that type of farm.’” said Stone.

Maria Siltuero is from Scott County and bought a five-pound turkey. She says these organic turkeys are better than the ones in the grocery store.

“The quality is better direct from this earth,” Situero said.

Her five-pound bird cost $129. Stone’s turkeys go up to around $200.

We found turkeys at grocery stores at a much lower price. We asked Stone about the price difference.

“We don’t make anybody buy them. They make their own decision on that,” Stone said.

Stone says the costs of feed and preparation of his birds are high, which adds to the price, but it doesn’t prevent customers from wanting his turkeys for dinner.

Stone says that knowing the country wants his turkeys for Thanksgiving is very rewarding.

