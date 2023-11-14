Scam calls costing some Kentuckians thousands

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - If you receive a call from your local police department asking you for payment over the phone, you’re likely being scammed, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

“Our officers have been responding to multiple scam calls. They range from people pretending to be police officers to the IRS,” said Assistant Chief Josh Nash.

In some calls, the caller tells the person on the other line that they have a warrant out for them, and without immediate payment, they’ll be arrested. In others, family members are targeted.

“Just yesterday, we had an elderly female receive a phone call that her grandson had been kidnapped, and she needed to give them $7,500,” said Nash.

The scammers asked her to leave the payment in her mailbox for them. After doing so, the money was taken, confirming that the scammers were actually in the area.

“Hopefully, we find the individual that this female gave $7,500 to. I would love to get justice for her and try to get her money back,” said Nash.

Nash advises those who receive calls like this to report them, whether you give your information or not.

A good rule of thumb to identify a call you should report is if the so-called officer is asking for payment over the phone in the first place.

“They start using scare tactics to make you feel like you’re in trouble, ‘you have to take care of this,’ ‘you don’t want to go to jail.’ Just know that the police department is not going to ask for payment over the phone,” said Nash.

Nash also says that scammers often get their information from the internet, urging people to be cautious of anything they share.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.