Police arrest vendor during East Tennessee Christmas event

(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TAZEWELL, Tn. (WYMT) - One person is facing charges following an incident at a Christmas event in Claiborne County this weekend.

It happened Saturday at the Christmas Tractor Parade on Main Street in Tazewell.

Police did not release many details about what happened, but say the department responded quickly, taking the suspect into custody to make sure everyone stayed safe at the event.

Officers did not release the identity of the suspect, who they say was a vendor at the event. We are told the person faces charges of drug possession and driving under the influence.

