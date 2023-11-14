Oliver Anthony bringing tour to Eastern Kentucky next year

Oliver Anthony will bring his "Out of the Woods" tour to the Appalachian Wireless Arena in...
Oliver Anthony will bring his "Out of the Woods" tour to the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville in May 2024.(Appalachian Wireless Arena)
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The country music artist who went viral on social media for his song “Rich Men North of Richmond” is coming to the mountains next year.

Oliver Anthony will bring his Out of the Woods tour to the Corbin Arena on Friday, May 10th and the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville on Saturday, May 11th, 2024.

Tickets will range between $25 and $45 and will go on sale Friday, November 17th at 10 a.m.

You can get them at the Corbin Arena Box Office in Corbin, the Community Trust Bank Box Office in Pikeville or at Ticketmaster.com.

