Mild and dry through midweek, higher rain chances looming

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are tracking above-average weather for the middle of the week. However, a cold front looks to bring scattered showers and cooler air as we end the work week.

Tonight Through Wednesday Night

Another cool, calm night is on tap across the mountains. We are tracking dry weather to stick around. Low temperatures fall into the mid-and-lower-40s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

For the middle of the week, we are monitoring above-average temperatures. Highs on Wednesday rebound into the mid-and-upper-60s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Again, we remain dry, so fire danger will continue across the region.

We stay dry and partly cloudy into Wednesday night. Lows dip into the upper-30s and lower-40s.

Mild On Thursday Before Cold Front

The forecast does not change much on Thursday. We are tracking dry and mild weather to continue under a mostly sunny sky. Highs top out in the upper-60s for most, but some lower-70s can not be ruled out in some areas. Low temperatures only fall into the lower-50s as clouds increase ahead of our cold front.

Some beneficial rain chances are on the way to end the work week. Scattered showers are likely on Friday as a cold front sweeps across the region. We stay mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs top out in the lower-60s, while lows fall into the mid-40s.

Showers look to linger into Friday night. You may need the umbrella if you have plans to head out to round three of the high school football playoffs.

Extended Forecast

Behind this cold front, we are trending drier and cooler for the weekend.

A stray shower is possible early on Saturday, but most of the day is dry and cool. High temperatures top out in the mid-and-lower-50s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Overnight lows dip into the lower-30s.

Sunday also looks dry and below average. Temperatures only reach the low-to-mid-50s under plenty of sunshine. Again, lows are cool in the mid-30s.

The forecast looks mostly dry to kick off the new work week. Highs on Monday top out in the mid-50s under a mix of Sun and clouds. An isolated shower is possible, but the overall chance looks low. Lows fall into the upper-30s by Monday night.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.