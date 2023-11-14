Man seriously burned following fire in Johnson County

Photo Courtesy: W.R. Castle Fire Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: W.R. Castle Fire Department Facebook(W.R. Castle Fire Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 14, 2023
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is recovering following a fire.

It happened around 9:30 Monday night in the Chestnut community near the Johnson/Martin County line.

Officials say the original call came in saying someone was trapped inside the burning home.

When crews from the Williamsport Fire Department arrived, they found the man, who was not identified, was able to get out, but was seriously burned.

He was flown out to a hospital for his injuries. We do not know his current condition.

Several other departments responded to help. No word on what caused the fire.

