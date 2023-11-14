Kentucky UAW members vote on tentative deal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UAW members across the country are voting on the potential new agreement with the big three automakers.

On Sunday, Kentucky members cast their vote and the numbers show they don’t believe the deal is good enough. Now, workers are transitioning from the picket line to the dotted line.

Just 45% of production workers voted in favor of the contract compared to 69% of Skilled trade workers who voted “yes.”

“My son is at a point in his career where he’s going to get a ten-dollar-an-hour raise so soon as that contract is ratified,” Todd Dunn, President UAW Local 862, said. “A few members wanted to see more of the cost upfront.”

The potential wage increase is at 25%. With cost of living adjustments, workers can expect the top wage rate to increase by over 30% to about $40 an hour, if the contract is approved.

At the peak of the UAW strike, 46,000 union members were on strike at eight assembly plants and 38 parts warehouses, including the Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville. The tentative contract tries to meet the needs of thousands of individuals in different parts of their careers.

“We did a great job in negotiating the best agreement that helped everyone from the last employee to the oldest employee serving UAW members,” Dunn said. “To me, that means we did a good job overall.”

The president of UAW Local 862 believes Ford’s future in Kentucky is strong. Ford workers will receive an immediate 11% wage increase when the contract is ratified.

The UAW will announce the final status of the tentative agreement with Ford and if it has been ratified after all local unions across the nation have voted. Twenty-seven chapters have already voted to approve it.

