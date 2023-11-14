Kentucky lands 3-star Florida RB

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Mark Stoops and the Wildcats improve their recruiting class to No. 20 in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting rankings after flipping three star running back, Jason Patterson, from Cincinnati to Kentucky.

The CatsPause247, a 247Sports affiliate, announced 3-star Florida running back Jason Patterson flip from Cincinnati to Kentucky in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, which can be seen below.

Patterson led the state of Florida in rushing last year as a junior with 2,721 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Patterson committed to Cincinnati in August and is ranked as a top-25 running back nationally and a top-50 prospect in the state of Florida by 247Sports.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.