Issues and Answers: ARH Foundation Executive Director

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On this week’s episode of Issues and Answers: The Mountain Edition, WYMT’s Steve Hensley sits down with Angela Bailey.

Bailey is the Executive Director of the ARH Foundation for Healthier Communities.

The mission statement for the foundation is to further healthcare, education and community involvement in Eastern Kentucky and Southern West Virginia through philanthropy and fundraising for Appalachian Regional Healthcare.

Hensley and Bailey talked about the foundation and about a blog that Bailey is doing herself about her health journey.

You can watch the episode in the video player above.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Photo Courtesy: Somerset Police Department Facebook
Police searching for missing teen in Southern Kentucky
Vandalism
Police: Four women facing charges after spray painting spree
arrest
Three people facing charges following assault
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school

Latest News

Issues & Answers - 11/13/2023
Kentucky UAW members vote on tentative deal
Kentucky UAW members vote on tentative deal
Over the last two years, the University donated nearly 60,000 pounds of food.
“We’re delivering someone’s meal:” Community addresses food insecurity with food drive
Christmas trees at Raise the Tree in years past
‘Tis the season: Christmas tree prices continue to rise