Issues and Answers: ARH Foundation Executive Director

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On this week’s episode of Issues and Answers: The Mountain Edition, WYMT’s Steve Hensley sits down with Angela Bailey.

Bailey is the Executive Director of the ARH Foundation for Healthier Communities.

The mission statement for the foundation is to further healthcare, education and community involvement in Eastern Kentucky and Southern West Virginia through philanthropy and fundraising for Appalachian Regional Healthcare.

Hensley and Bailey talked about the foundation and about a blog that Bailey is doing herself about her health journey.

