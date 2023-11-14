Finalists announced for Invest 606 pitch contest

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The list is in and we now know who will compete to win more than $30,000 in cash and prizes as part of the 5th annual Invest 606 pitch contest.

The 14 finalists are based in nine different counties in Eastern and Southern Kentucky. To be eligible to enter, the finalists had to be based in the 606 area code.

The overall winning business will take home a $15,000 grand prize. Second and third-place winners will also be awarded funding. All finalists will get six months of training and services from the host organization.

Here is a list of the finalists:

Acres of Grace Farm: Lisa & Amy Bourque, Clay County

Appalachian Apparel Co: Joseph McKenney, Perry County

Bluegrass Discovery Center: Maryann & James Hendrix, Laurel County

Firefly Hills RV and Glamping Park: Tonja & Troy Lesmeister, Jackson County

Hansen’s Harvest KY: Josh & Cynthia Hansen, Laurel County

Jennielyn Boutique: Jennifer Baker & Amy Gray, Whitley County

Mountain Gap Coffee Company: Evan Sparkman, Laurel County

Parsons Pastures: Sarah & Adam Parsons, Rockcastle County

Prodigy27 LLC DBA ProRes: Lucas Magee & Corey Robinson, Laurel County

Ready Set Play: Joey Jones, Perry County

Simply Kneaded Massage: Alyx Kenner, Casey County

Sylvatica Forest Farm: Joana Amorim & Michael Beck, Rockcastle County

The Tipton Creative, LLC: Madeline Tipton, Boyd County

Tri-County Mystery Meets: Cat Rhoden Goguen and Cofounders Chris Campbell, Debbie Brown Meritt, Kim Miller, & Brooke Cole Stansbury, Knox County

“We are celebrating five years of amazing entrepreneurs in Eastern Kentucky. This fifth cohort shows the incredible diversity and innovation of businesses growing and succeeding in the region,” said Invest 606 founder and leader Dr. Geoff Marietta. “There are now 55 businesses that have participated in Invest 606 representing 23 different counties, 220 employees, and $5.9 million in total revenue. The future of Kentucky’s 606 region is brighter than ever.”

The businesses will present their business to the public at a demo day on February 4th, 2024 in Hazard. The final pitch contest will be held on April 27th.

