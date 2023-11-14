Finalists announced for Invest 606 pitch contest
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The list is in and we now know who will compete to win more than $30,000 in cash and prizes as part of the 5th annual Invest 606 pitch contest.
The 14 finalists are based in nine different counties in Eastern and Southern Kentucky. To be eligible to enter, the finalists had to be based in the 606 area code.
The overall winning business will take home a $15,000 grand prize. Second and third-place winners will also be awarded funding. All finalists will get six months of training and services from the host organization.
Here is a list of the finalists:
- Acres of Grace Farm: Lisa & Amy Bourque, Clay County
- Appalachian Apparel Co: Joseph McKenney, Perry County
- Bluegrass Discovery Center: Maryann & James Hendrix, Laurel County
- Firefly Hills RV and Glamping Park: Tonja & Troy Lesmeister, Jackson County
- Hansen’s Harvest KY: Josh & Cynthia Hansen, Laurel County
- Jennielyn Boutique: Jennifer Baker & Amy Gray, Whitley County
- Mountain Gap Coffee Company: Evan Sparkman, Laurel County
- Parsons Pastures: Sarah & Adam Parsons, Rockcastle County
- Prodigy27 LLC DBA ProRes: Lucas Magee & Corey Robinson, Laurel County
- Ready Set Play: Joey Jones, Perry County
- Simply Kneaded Massage: Alyx Kenner, Casey County
- Sylvatica Forest Farm: Joana Amorim & Michael Beck, Rockcastle County
- The Tipton Creative, LLC: Madeline Tipton, Boyd County
- Tri-County Mystery Meets: Cat Rhoden Goguen and Cofounders Chris Campbell, Debbie Brown Meritt, Kim Miller, & Brooke Cole Stansbury, Knox County
“We are celebrating five years of amazing entrepreneurs in Eastern Kentucky. This fifth cohort shows the incredible diversity and innovation of businesses growing and succeeding in the region,” said Invest 606 founder and leader Dr. Geoff Marietta. “There are now 55 businesses that have participated in Invest 606 representing 23 different counties, 220 employees, and $5.9 million in total revenue. The future of Kentucky’s 606 region is brighter than ever.”
The businesses will present their business to the public at a demo day on February 4th, 2024 in Hazard. The final pitch contest will be held on April 27th.
