DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Jenkins Girls

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lady Cavaliers are coming into 2023 fresh off their first double-digit win season since 2015.

The Lady Cavs are looking to take another step forward with their new head coach, Paul Whitaker.

“We’re really excited about what’s to come,” Whitaker said. “We feel like we have a lot of games we can win and heading down a path where we’re going after district and a region berth.”

The confidence has also spread to many players throughout the team.

”It feels pretty good knowing that we can win that many games and I believe we can win more this year as well,” Jenkins senior forward Alexis Richie said.

The Lady Cavs will open their 2023 season at home against Johnson Central on Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

