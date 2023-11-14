DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Jenkins Girls

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Armando Barry
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lady Cavaliers are coming into 2023 fresh off their first double-digit win season since 2015.

The Lady Cavs are looking to take another step forward with their new head coach, Paul Whitaker.

“We’re really excited about what’s to come,” Whitaker said. “We feel like we have a lot of games we can win and heading down a path where we’re going after district and a region berth.”

The confidence has also spread to many players throughout the team.

”It feels pretty good knowing that we can win that many games and I believe we can win more this year as well,” Jenkins senior forward Alexis Richie said.

The Lady Cavs will open their 2023 season at home against Johnson Central on Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Three arrested following traffic stop in McCreary County
arrest
Three people facing charges following assault
Sheffield High School athletic trainer Jason McGee recently died in a car crash, school...
‘He had the biggest smile’: High school athletic trainer dies in crash heading home after game
Vandalism
Police: Four women facing charges after spray painting spree
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Latest News

DQ Roundball Previews 2023
DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Jenkins Boys
DQ Roundball Previews 2023
DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Buckhorn Boys
Kentucky's Antonio Reeves shoots against Texas A&M-Commerce during the first half of an NCAA...
UK MBB falls in AP Top 25 poll ahead of matchup with No. 1 Kansas
Kentucky linebacker J.J. Weaver (13) attempts to throw as Alabama defensive lineman Jaheim...
Kentucky regroups to turn attention toward final regular season road trip