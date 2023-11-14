DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Jenkins Boys

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Jenkins boys basketball is hungry to try and bring some hardware home this season.

The Cavaliers more than doubled their 2021-win total in 2022.

“We’ve progressed better each and every year we started our first year with better more wins than we ever have,” Jenkins senior forward Matthew Morris said. “We broke the barrier last year. And this year we’re going big.”

Jenkins will begin their new season at home against Phelps on Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

