DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Buckhorn Girls

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Armando Barry
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After finishing last season, 15-15, the Buckhorn Ladycats are poised for more improvement ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

Buckhorn will be looking to get a winning record for the first time since the 2013-2014 season.

“It’s been our goal to try to build a program to establish the culture with our basketball team,” Buckhorn girls basketball head coach Andrew Blank said. “I think we’ve been able to do that to a degree. We’re still not a consistent threat to win the region. We want to continue to get to the point where we’ve been able to develop and to be a solid basketball program over the last several years.”

Another huge point of emphasis for the LadyCats has been learning to play together even more.

“Definitely working together,” senior guard Ariana Pedroza said. “Defense, plays, that’s a big part.”

Buckhorn should also have a unique style of play, hoping to use their athleticism to outwork other teams.

“I think we’re going to be a scrappy group,” Blank said. “I think we’re going to play with a lot of energy. I think we’re going to enjoy playing for each other.”

Buckhorn will open their 2023 campaign against on the road against Jackson City on Nov. 28 at 6:00 p.m.

