DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Buckhorn Boys

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After finishing the season with an 11-17 record, the Buckhorn Wildcats are poised to flip the script ahead of the 2023 season.

The Buckhorn boys basketball program is excited and optimistic for the 2023 season after bringing in new head coach, Shannon Blank, who was a member of the 2016 14th region finalist team.

“I want to push them because you have to be pushed to be able to succeed,” first-year Buckhorn boys basketball head coach Shannon Blank said. “We can’t lay back and just let it fall in our laps. Like I said earlier, it just ain’t going to come to you, you’ve got to work for everything got and that just doesn’t do basketball that’s life.”

The Wildcats are embracing a young group this season, but senior guard Hayden Neace already notices the team’s stellar work ethic.

“The guys we got coming in every day, you know, are busting their butt at practice,” Neace said. “So it’s kind of not all up on me. They helped me a lot with it.”

The Buckhorn boys squad will begin their 2023 season on the road against Wolfe County on Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

