Death investigation underway in Jackson County

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - We are following a developing story in Jackson County.

The coroner’s office said a man was found dead in a ditch along Highway 421 Tuesday morning.

Right now, they do not know how he died. We are told his body will be taken to Frankfort for an autopsy.

The sheriff’s office says no other information is available right now.

