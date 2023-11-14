Crash shuts down I-75 near Kentucky/Tennessee border

Overturned tractor-trailer hauling maple syrup shuts down I-75
Overturned tractor-trailer hauling maple syrup shuts down I-75(Campbell County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WYMT) - First responders in Campbell County, Tennessee are working a crash on Interstate 75.

The crash happened near mile marker 159.

Northbound and southbound lanes were closed because of the crash.

Officials with TDOT told our sister station, WVLT, the overturned tractor-trailer was hauling maple syrup.

It reportedly caught on fire during the crash and spilled the syrup on the highway.

Drivers should find a different route.

A timeline was not given on when the interstate will be opened.

