Cooler today, warming trend moving in before much-needed rain chances

WYMT First Alert Weather
WYMT First Alert Weather(WYMT Weather)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:36 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After another chilly morning, temperatures will bump up a little this afternoon before soaring toward the 70° mark by later this week.

Today and Tonight

A dry cold front moved through last night, which ended up bringing us a few clouds and a little cooler air. Most locations will start out in the 30s this morning, with some sheltered valleys ending up in the 20s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with highs near 60.

We should see partly cloudy skies early and mostly cloudy skies late. Those clouds should keep us a little warmer, only letting us drop into the low 40s.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday and Thursday will be the warmest days of this week as the sunshine will push our mercury upward. Highs will top out in the upper 60s on Wednesday and should knock on 70′s door if we don’t make it on Thursday. That sunshine will be mixed with clouds both days and we will see a few more clouds move in Thursday night ahead of Friday’s cold front that will bring some more much-needed rain.

As of right now, most of the forest fires are just about under control, but there are still a few burning. Most counties in the mountains are under a burn ban, but even if you are not, do NOT burn at all until we can get some rain.

Rain chances pick up and will likely stick around off and on through most of Friday before starting to wind down by early Saturday morning. Temps will top out around 60° on Friday and drop to around 40° Friday night.

After a stray chance for a passing shower early Saturday, skies should clear out to a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon. Temps should top out in the low 50s behind the front. We will drop back into the low 30s or even upper 20s Saturday night.

We wrap up the weekend and start Thanksgiving week drop, but chilly with temperatures only topping out in the low 50s.

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT.
Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT.(Brandon Robinson | WYMT Weather)

