Congressman Hal Rogers files for reelection

Congressman Hal Rogers
Congressman Hal Rogers(Congressman Hal Rogers)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Congressman Hal Rogers filed for re-election for his 23rd consecutive term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Rogers has served as a Kentucky representative since 1981.

“Eastern Kentucky is thriving with more job opportunities, greater access to rural broadband, better infrastructure, rapid growth in our tourism industry, and we’re launching the next generation into a brighter future,” said Rogers. “We have made great strides, but our work is not done. With President Biden’s constant attacks on our way of life, I will continue to put the interests of the people of southern and eastern Kentucky first, echoing their voice on Capitol Hill.”

Rogers will turn 86 years old in December.

“It is an honor to represent the people of Kentucky’s fifth district and to stand strong for the conservative values that we hold dear. I will always support the Second Amendment, fight to protect life and stand for freedom,” added Rogers. “The mountain grit and resilience of our people inspire me to charge forward every day, and I deeply appreciate their trust to continue the fight. Our best days are ahead of us in Eastern Kentucky!”

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Three arrested following traffic stop in McCreary County
FILE - Police in Nebraska said an officer went to a home following a report that a teenage girl...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 16, charged with murder in stabbing death of her newborn baby
arrest
Three people facing charges following assault
A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says
Sheffield High School athletic trainer Jason McGee recently died in a car crash, school...
‘He had the biggest smile’: High school athletic trainer dies in crash heading home after game

Latest News

Kentucky State Police troopers provide update on officer-involved shooting investigation.
KSP: man killed during officer-involved shooting reportedly pointed gun at officers
HDA Breaks Ground on New Home
‘It’s a good day’: HDA breaks ground on another home on higher ground
Coleman says the 26 men and women are made up of diverse backgrounds, skills and walks of life.
Attorney General-Elect Russell Coleman talks transition team, priorities for new term
At Elmwood Stock Farm in Scott County, they are offering a highly sought-after kind of turkey:...
Scott Co. farm offering highly sought-after kind of turkey for Thanksgiving