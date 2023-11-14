Congressman Hal Rogers files for reelection

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Congressman Hal Rogers filed for re-election for his 23rd consecutive term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Rogers has served as a Kentucky representative since 1981.

“Eastern Kentucky is thriving with more job opportunities, greater access to rural broadband, better infrastructure, rapid growth in our tourism industry, and we’re launching the next generation into a brighter future,” said Rogers. “We have made great strides, but our work is not done. With President Biden’s constant attacks on our way of life, I will continue to put the interests of the people of southern and eastern Kentucky first, echoing their voice on Capitol Hill.”

Rogers will turn 86 years old in December.

“It is an honor to represent the people of Kentucky’s fifth district and to stand strong for the conservative values that we hold dear. I will always support the Second Amendment, fight to protect life and stand for freedom,” added Rogers. “The mountain grit and resilience of our people inspire me to charge forward every day, and I deeply appreciate their trust to continue the fight. Our best days are ahead of us in Eastern Kentucky!”

