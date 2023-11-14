Attorney General-Elect Russell Coleman talks transition team, priorities for new term

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The incoming Attorney General announced he has a team of diverse people to help in the transition process.

Russell Coleman was elected last Tuesday as the state’s 52nd Attorney General. He said his team is made up of prosecutors, attorneys, public servants and non-profit leaders. He added they represent interests from across Kentucky.

Until January, Coleman, a Republican Attorney General-Elect succeeding Daniel Cameron, said his team will be tasked with transitioning into a role that he said will be focused on protecting Kentucky families.

The team of 26 people joined Coleman in the capitol rotunda on Tuesday. He said they are from the rivers to the mountains.

Coleman is a former FBI agent and US Attorney. He explained he wants to focus on curbing the drug flow and stopping the agenda coming from Washington, D.C. that he said does not make sense.

“My plan is to use the best leaders, the best advocates with a deputy of experience on these very issues. You see them on my right and on my left. You see the convening authority placed into action,” said Coleman.

Coleman added he did congratulate Governor Andy Beshear on his win and said he looks forward to working with the Governor’s office. He said protecting families is not a Republican or Democrat issue.

Coleman said his deputy attorney general and transition team co-chair is Rob Duncan and his senior counsel is former state senator Will Schroder.

