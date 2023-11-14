ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Macie Hendrickson

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Macie Hendrickson is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

Hendrickson is a senior at Bell County High School, where she is a 2022 Rogers Scholar.

She is a member of GEAR UP student leadership and is a Leadership Bell County member.

Hendrickson also volunteers in the community and is a Kentucky 2A golf state qualifier.

Congratulations, Macie!

