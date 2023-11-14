Apartment building fire being investigated as suspicious

According to the Logan Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the large fire around 9:47...
According to the Logan Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the large fire around 9:47 p.m. on Monday.(Logan County Fire Department)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Firefighters spent Monday evening fighting flames at a three-story brick apartment building in downtown Logan, West Virginia.

According to the Logan Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the large fire around 9:47 p.m.

When firefighters arrived in the 100 block of Pine Street, they said flames were visible on all three floors of the vacant eight-unit apartment complex.

No injuries were reported.

According to the Logan County Fire Department, the fire is being investigated as suspicious due to the property being vacant with no running utilities.

According to the Logan Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the large fire around 9:47...
According to the Logan Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the large fire around 9:47 p.m. on Monday.(Logan County Fire Department)
According to the Logan Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the large fire around 9:47...
According to the Logan Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the large fire around 9:47 p.m. on Monday.(Logan County Fire Department)
According to the Logan Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the large fire around 9:47...
According to the Logan Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the large fire around 9:47 p.m. on Monday.(Logan County Fire Department)
According to the Logan Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the large fire around 9:47...
According to the Logan Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the large fire around 9:47 p.m. on Monday.(Logan County Fire Department)

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Three arrested following traffic stop in McCreary County
arrest
Three people facing charges following assault
Sheffield High School athletic trainer Jason McGee recently died in a car crash, school...
‘He had the biggest smile’: High school athletic trainer dies in crash heading home after game
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Vandalism
Police: Four women facing charges after spray painting spree

Latest News

HDA Breaks Ground on New Home
‘It’s a good day’: HDA breaks ground on another home on higher ground
Coleman says the 26 men and women are made up of diverse backgrounds, skills and walks of life.
Attorney General-Elect Russell Coleman talks transition team, priorities for new term
Photo Courtesy: W.R. Castle Fire Department Facebook
Man seriously burned following fire in Johnson County
Death investigation underway in Jackson County
If you receive a call from your local police department asking you for payment over the phone,...
Scam calls costing some Kentuckians thousands