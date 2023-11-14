5-Star Center commits to Kentucky

Kentucky's Antonio Reeves shoots against Texas A&M-Commerce during the first half of an NCAA...
Kentucky's Antonio Reeves shoots against Texas A&M-Commerce during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Jack Demmler
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Ahead of Tuesday’s matchup with No. 1 ranked Kansas, the Wildcats improved their 2024 recruiting class to No. 2 in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings.

The CatsPause247, a 247Sports affiliate, announced 5-star center and top ten nationally ranked recruit, Jayden Quaintance commit to Kentucky over SEC foe Missouri in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, which can be seen below.

