5-Star Center commits to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Ahead of Tuesday’s matchup with No. 1 ranked Kansas, the Wildcats improved their 2024 recruiting class to No. 2 in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings.

The CatsPause247, a 247Sports affiliate, announced 5-star center and top ten nationally ranked recruit, Jayden Quaintance commit to Kentucky over SEC foe Missouri in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, which can be seen below.

Raleigh (NC) Word of God Christian 5-star center and top 10 prospect Jayden Quaintance commits to Kentucky https://t.co/4idltHcMVZ via @ebosshoops #BBN pic.twitter.com/n01Dl9RtCK — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) November 14, 2023

