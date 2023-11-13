Wayne County School district seeks funding for school consolidation project as deadline looms

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Wayne County School District is making its last attempt to secure funding awarded by the School Building Authority for a school consolidation project that would close Buffalo Elementary School and move students in a grades K-8 facility.

During the renovations, Wayne County School Superintendent Todd Alexander said, an elementary wing would be added to the existing middle school.

“Buffalo Elementary School, the replacement of that school, is the most critical need, and we want to put the staff and students in a better facility,” Alexander said.

Alexander said Buffalo Elementary School is showing its age with needed upgrades and repairs to the school’s infrastructure.

High construction costs impact funding for school projects

Alexander said the schools have experienced decreased enrollment at both Buffalo Elementary and Elementary Middle since the district began seeking funding several years ago.

The district sought funding from the West Virginia School Building Authority twice, pledging to contribute $1 million in local dollars. The SBA denied the district’s request for funding twice.

Alexander said the district was provided an extension after the SBA did not award funds last year.

Wayne County BOE proposes creating Buffalo K-8 facility

Wayne County operates two PK-8 school facilities in Fort Gay and Crum.

The SBA will announce a decision about which districts are awarded funding in December.

