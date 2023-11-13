Three people facing charges following assault

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron confirmed three people were arrested after an assault.

On September 23, deputies arrested Joshua Jones, of Monticello, after they reportedly found drugs during a traffic stop.

A woman in the car was also charged with drug possession during the stop.

On Saturday, November 11, deputies responded to the Mason Green Apartments/Stokes Court for an assault complaint around 12:30 a.m.

Two victims, a man and a woman, reportedly told deputies Jones called them and asked them to meet him at Walmart.

After meeting Jones, the victims said they followed him to a home on Ray Dean Dishman Road.

When they got to the home, another car reportedly pulled in behind them.

Deputies said Christopher Crabtree and Candace Crabtree got out of the other car.

Christopher reportedly assaulted the man with brass knuckles, and officials said Candace assaulted the woman.

Both victims were taken to the Wayne County Hospital for treatment, but their names were not released.

Officials said the assault appeared to be in retaliation to the drug charges from September.

Christopher Crabtree, Candace Crabtree and Joshua Jones were arrested and charged with assault, engaging in organized crime and intimidating a participant in the legal process.

All three were taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.