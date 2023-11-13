Three arrested following traffic stop in McCreary County

Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center(Knox County Detention Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Three people are facing charges following a traffic stop in Southern Kentucky.

It happened early Sunday morning in McCreary County.

One deputy stopped the car due to the chance the driver was under the influence.

Three people, one man and two women, were in the car.

Police asked the driver, Denny Daugherty, 38, of Winfield, Tennessee for a field sobriety test, which he did not pass. Daugherty also did not give officers permission to search the car, so K9 Mando was deployed for a free air sniff. The dog then alerted to drugs inside.

When deputies asked the two women their names, one kept giving the wrong name until she was pressed on it and finally gave police the correct name.

A search found both women, Casie Torres, 34, and Brenda Stephens, 56, both of Somerset, had active warrants on them.

Police then searched the car, finding a bag of meth and a pipe used to smoke it.

Daugherty was arrested of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple traffic violations.

Torres and Stephens were arrested on their outstanding warrants along with meth possession. Torres was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and identity theft.

All three are currently being held in the Knox County Detention Center on at least a $7,500 cash bond.

