Temps trend up as conditions stay dry ... for now

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The dry trend will continue for a few more days, keeping the risk for forest fires on the higher side, but it looks like we finally get some relief by the end of the week.

Today and Tonight

After starting the day on a chilly note, the sunshine will warm us up to a little above average for this time of the year. Highs will top out in the mid-60s for most.

Tonight, we will start out clear, but a few clouds will start to build in late. Lows drop back into the upper 30s.

Extended Forecast

High pressure will be our dominant forecast pattern through mid to late week. A mix of sun and clouds will be around Tuesday, Wednesday and parts of Thursday. Highs will dip a little on Tuesday to around 60° before making their way into the mid to upper 60s for Wednesday and Thursday ahead of a cold front.

Our next best chances for rain come with that front late Thursday night into Friday. Highs will struggle to get to the 60° mark on Friday. The rain starts to move out Friday night, but I won’t rule out a stray shower early Saturday morning. Otherwise, the weekend is trending drier. Hopefully, the fires that are left will not spread too much before we get this next round of needed rain.

