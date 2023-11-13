Sheriff: Man arrested following DUI, giving false name

By Cameron Aaron
Nov. 12, 2023
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Manchester man was arrested in Laurel County following a Friday morning incident.

The arrest happened around 10:30 a.m. on N. Laurel Road.

Deputies responded to a complaint of two men fighting at a business.

When they got to the business, deputies learned one of the men, Lonnie Belt, walked away from the scene.

Deputies were able to find Belt, and after investigating, they realized he was under the influence.

During the investigation, officials also learned Belt, 46, drove to the business where the incident took place.

Belt also reportedly misidentified himself as his brother during the investigation.

He was arrested and charged with DUI and giving false identifying information to an officer. Belt was also served a warrant out of Perry County.

He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

