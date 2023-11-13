Sesame Street Live coming back to Pikeville next year

Sesame Street Live is returning to the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville in May 2024!
Sesame Street Live is returning to the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville in May 2024!(Appalachian Wireless Arena)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Elmo, Abby, Cookie Monster and the whole Sesame Street gang will be back in the mountains next year!

Sesame Street Live will return to the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville on Tuesday, May 7th, 2024.

Tickets for the show are between $30 and $75 and go on sale this Friday, November 17th at 10 a.m.

You can get them at the Community Trust Bank Box Office at the arena or log on to Ticketmaster.com.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Photo Courtesy: Somerset Police Department Facebook
Police searching for missing teen in Southern Kentucky
Vandalism
Police: Four women facing charges after spray painting spree
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Tyler Childers performs at Railbird Music Festival on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at The Infield at...
Eastern Kentucky natives receive Grammy nominations

Latest News

Isom Days gets $75,000 grant from KY Dept. of Agriculture
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Three arrested following traffic stop in McCreary County
Sunny skies
Temps trend up as conditions stay dry ... for now
arrest
Three people facing charges following assault