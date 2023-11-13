Sesame Street Live coming back to Pikeville next year

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Elmo, Abby, Cookie Monster and the whole Sesame Street gang will be back in the mountains next year!

Sesame Street Live will return to the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville on Tuesday, May 7th, 2024.

Tickets for the show are between $30 and $75 and go on sale this Friday, November 17th at 10 a.m.

You can get them at the Community Trust Bank Box Office at the arena or log on to Ticketmaster.com.

