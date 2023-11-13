Police: Four women facing charges after spray painting spree

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Four women are facing charges after a string of vandalism cases in Wayne County.

On Friday, four incidents of vandalism were reported to police.

Police said three of the cases were inside the city of Monticello, and one case happened outside the city near West Highway 90.

During an investigation, officials were able to identify the suspects.

One adult and three juveniles were each charged with criminal mischief.

The adult was also charged with unlawful transactions with minors.

Their names were not released.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.