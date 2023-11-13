Police: Four women facing charges after spray painting spree

Vandalism
Vandalism(Monticello Police Department)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Four women are facing charges after a string of vandalism cases in Wayne County.

On Friday, four incidents of vandalism were reported to police.

Police said three of the cases were inside the city of Monticello, and one case happened outside the city near West Highway 90.

During an investigation, officials were able to identify the suspects.

One adult and three juveniles were each charged with criminal mischief.

The adult was also charged with unlawful transactions with minors.

Their names were not released.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Photo Courtesy: Somerset Police Department Facebook
Police searching for missing teen in Southern Kentucky
Tyler Childers performs at Railbird Music Festival on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at The Infield at...
Eastern Kentucky natives receive Grammy nominations
After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her...
Generous woman wins top lottery prize after paying for another customer’s groceries

Latest News

Laurel County Sheriff's Office makes DUI arrest
Sheriff: Man arrested following DUI, giving false name
arrest
Three people facing charges following assault
Road closings scheduled in Morgan, Perry counties
Sunshine Volunteer Fire Department
Firefighters on high alert as dry weather continues