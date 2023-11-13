Military Missions aims to send nearly 6,000 holiday boxes to troops overseas

Military Missions is dedicated to giving troops a taste of home four times a year.
Military Missions is dedicated to giving troops a taste of home four times a year.(WKYT)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Every year, Military Missions sends holiday care packages to troops at bases all over the world.

They’re getting ready to ship them off soon, but volunteers say they’re in need of a few key items to make it happen.

Military Missions is dedicated to giving troops a taste of home four times a year.

“Receiving that taste of home just reminds our deployed servicemembers that we miss them, we’re proud of them and we love them,” said Dan Koett, Military Missions board member.

Military Missions was founded in 2004 by Beth Pennington. Pennington is the mother of a marine. She says she saw a need to support her son and his fellow soldiers from afar.

Military Missions sends care packages to thousands of soldiers for Easter, Fourth of July, Veterans Day/Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“This is a 24/7, 365-day effort,” said Koett.

From floor to ceiling, the shelves at Military Missions are full. Koett said it’s thanks to generous donations from the community.

Koett said while volunteers were packing boxes, they noticed they were in need of four key items.

“Toothpaste, individually wrapped snack items, hardtack candy and feminine hygiene products,” Koett said.

Koett said the boxes are filled to the brim with things they can’t typically get on base.

“The pictures of them opening their care packages and that are saying thank you and how much it means to them, is truly special.”

They’ll also find a special, hand-written note of support.

“Every soldier, every sailor, every airman receives a card. Sometimes those are from adults, but oftentimes those are from students from local schools,” said Koett.

Koett said it’s important that these servicemen and women aren’t forgotten while they’re fighting for our freedoms.

“We owe a debt of gratitude that will never be able to be repaid to those who have and currently do serve, so it’s our way of saying thank you.”

If you’re interested in helping in their efforts:

Military Missions would like to have all of the donations by November 17 so the boxes can be sent in time.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Photo Courtesy: Somerset Police Department Facebook
Police searching for missing teen in Southern Kentucky
Vandalism
Police: Four women facing charges after spray painting spree
arrest
Three people facing charges following assault
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school

Latest News

FIRE DANGER TODAY
KDF officials urge folks to remain cautious as we enter another week of fire danger
George Hill and Samantha Hill
Kentucky pair accused of locking 5 kids in room without restroom breaks
For more than decades now, Kentuckians have rolled up their sleeves to compete against the...
Big Blue Crush competition underway
November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Among non-smokers, experts say that radioactive radon...
Lung Cancer Awareness Month: The importance of Radon safety