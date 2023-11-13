Lung Cancer Awareness Month: The importance of Radon safety

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Among non-smokers, experts say that radioactive Radon gas is the leading cause of lung cancer.

Radon is a natural radioactive gas. When Radon exposure occurs indoors, like in a home, it can cause more risks.

The gas is in the ground naturally but can get into homes through cracks in the floors or walls. You can’t see, smell or taste it.

In Fayette County, American Association of Radon Scientists and Technologists statistics show that more than half, or one in two homes tested for Radon had dangerous levels. They say the average indoor Radon level recorded in Fayette County is twice the EPA maximum acceptable level.

In Woodford County, more than 57% of buildings tested in the zip code 40383 have elevated Radon levels.

According to the AARST Radon Report Card, 44% of homes tested in Kentucky have dangerous levels of Radon, and they say about 20% of the total new lung cancer cases in Kentucky each year are connected to Radon exposure.

Testing is the only way to determine Radon levels. If your Radon levels are high, experts say to contact a certified Radon service professional to fix your home.

Across the country, the EPA estimates that about 21,000 people die each year from Radon-related lung cancer.

For a free Radon testing kit, you can reach out to your local health department or complete a form on the Free Radon Test Kit offer website. The Kentucky Radon Program provides Radon test kits for free to Kentucky residents through grant funding from the EPA Indoor Radon Grant.

