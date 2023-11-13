Lung Cancer Awareness Month: The importance of Radon safety

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Among non-smokers, experts say that radioactive radon...
November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Among non-smokers, experts say that radioactive radon gas is the leading cause of lung cancer.(Pixabay)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Among non-smokers, experts say that radioactive Radon gas is the leading cause of lung cancer.

Radon is a natural radioactive gas. When Radon exposure occurs indoors, like in a home, it can cause more risks.

The gas is in the ground naturally but can get into homes through cracks in the floors or walls. You can’t see, smell or taste it.

In Fayette County, American Association of Radon Scientists and Technologists statistics show that more than half, or one in two homes tested for Radon had dangerous levels. They say the average indoor Radon level recorded in Fayette County is twice the EPA maximum acceptable level.

In Woodford County, more than 57% of buildings tested in the zip code 40383 have elevated Radon levels.

According to the AARST Radon Report Card, 44% of homes tested in Kentucky have dangerous levels of Radon, and they say about 20% of the total new lung cancer cases in Kentucky each year are connected to Radon exposure.

PREVIOUS: Survivors warn of dangers around Radon exposure

Testing is the only way to determine Radon levels. If your Radon levels are high, experts say to contact a certified Radon service professional to fix your home.

Across the country, the EPA estimates that about 21,000 people die each year from Radon-related lung cancer.

For a free Radon testing kit, you can reach out to your local health department or complete a form on the Free Radon Test Kit offer website. The Kentucky Radon Program provides Radon test kits for free to Kentucky residents through grant funding from the EPA Indoor Radon Grant.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Photo Courtesy: Somerset Police Department Facebook
Police searching for missing teen in Southern Kentucky
Vandalism
Police: Four women facing charges after spray painting spree
arrest
Three people facing charges following assault
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school

Latest News

FIRE DANGER TODAY
KDF officials urge folks to remain cautious as we enter another week of fire danger
George Hill and Samantha Hill
Kentucky pair accused of locking 5 kids in room without restroom breaks
For more than decades now, Kentuckians have rolled up their sleeves to compete against the...
Big Blue Crush competition underway
Military Missions is dedicated to giving troops a taste of home four times a year.
Military Missions aims to send nearly 6,000 holiday boxes to troops overseas