One dead, at least 4 others injured in Louisiana university stabbing, police say

FILE - Police say one person is dead and at least four people were injured in a stabbing at...
FILE - Police say one person is dead and at least four people were injured in a stabbing at Louisiana Tech University.(WAFB)
By Madison Remrey and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSTON, La. (KNOE/Gray News) - One person is dead and at least four others were injured after a stabbing at Louisiana Tech University, KNOE reports.

A suspect is in custody

According to a message sent through the university’s emergency notification system, the stabbing happened at Lambright Intramural.

Officers are on the scene and ask the public to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 KNOE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Photo Courtesy: Somerset Police Department Facebook
Police searching for missing teen in Southern Kentucky
Vandalism
Police: Four women facing charges after spray painting spree
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Tyler Childers performs at Railbird Music Festival on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at The Infield at...
Eastern Kentucky natives receive Grammy nominations

Latest News

Chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana Ramsay pose for photographers on arrival at the GQ Men of...
Chef Gordon Ramsey welcomes 6th child with wife of nearly 30 years
A lion roamed the streets. (Source: CNN/X/@MICHELEGALVANI/GETTY IMAGES/POLIZIA DI...
Take A Look At This: Lion roams streets in Italy; Titanic menu auctioned
FILE - Members of the Vegas Golden Knights pose with the Stanley Cup after the Knights...
Biden welcomes Stanley Cup-winning Golden Knights to White House
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, older sister of...
Maryanne Trump Barry, sister of Donald Trump, dies at age 86