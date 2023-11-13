Large broadband expansion announced for parts of Ky.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, officials announced 16 counties across southern and eastern Kentucky will soon have more access to high-speed internet.

The Center for Rural Development, based in Somerset, is helping to coordinate what is called a launchpad to provide better, faster and more affordable high-speed internet to 33,000 homes.

“I’m not saying broadband will save everything, but I don’t think you can do much of anything without it,” Colby Hall, with SOAR, said.

The counties included Bath, Bell, Boyd, Carter, Garrard, Knox, Laurel, Lincoln, Martin, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Rowan, Russell and Whitley.

“We looked at our 45 counties, and these are the most unserved without any overlap or duplication of service. That is how we targeted the first round,” said Lonnie Lawson with The Center for Rural Development.

It was made possible by a $31 million project using federal and state matching funds.

The counties chosen were seen as underserved or unserved. Broadband is also seen as unaffordable for many in the region.

“Sometimes it is not affordable, sometimes it is access. Sometimes it is tough to build a road in the mountains because it is the mountains,” Senate President Robert Stivers added.

Several companies are being used to install the fiber lines, and some may see service in as little as three to six months, but the entire project could take a year and a half to complete. The project is also seen as one to provide more affordable service.

“The standard package, unless you want gig service, you are looking at $50 to $60 a month. 95% of our people don’t need gig service to their house. Some don’t even need it to their business, but if they want it, it is available,” Lawson said.

Along with the 124 miles of fiber lines, this project will also include 15 wireless towers within the 16 counties and 40 additional towers outside the scope of the grant funding.

Officials said the need to expand broadband came about, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, when many shifted their work and education assignments to home situations.

“I think about our kids learning about computers, learning about IT, coming out of Covid, where they had to do homeschooling,” Rep. Tom Smith explained.

