KDF officials urge folks to remain cautious as we enter another week of fire danger

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As fires continue to cover parts of the mountains, Kentucky Division of Forestry Safety Officer Jim Bryan is urging folks to remain aware. He said not just of the flames but of the crews fighting them.

“We have many vehicles on the road and so a lot of these roads that we’re on are narrow and winding. Slow down and watch for our guys. A lot of times we’re parking on the side of the road. There is not a lot of good places to park. We’re also traveling these roads. So, if we can just be careful as far as that goes watching for the traffic and watching for our guys,” said Bryan.

Hazard Branch Manager Jake Hall also said hunters need to be aware of fire crews in the woods. He added they do their part and wear proper gear to be visible.

“We try to make our presence known. We’re pretty easy to see in our bright yellow shirts. We usually have a scout if we’re going to go through an area where maybe there isn’t a fire but we’re going to use it to access the burned area and try to make sure we’ve got a loud presence. So, people can notice the trucks, the lights and the sirens,” Hall said.

With out of state crews still headed in to help, Bryan said people need to continue following burn bans and remaining cautious.

“Just be cautious of this rain. A lot of times people feel like we’ve had some rain and they can go out and burn that brush pile or something like that. Really you can’t unless we get a heavy couple inches of rain or so. These fires will be popping back up in just a day or two,” he said.

Click here for the latest on active and contained fires.

